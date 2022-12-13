Man found guilty of murder for death of Naval Academy mom in 2021

A man has been found guilty of murder for the death of Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings, who was killed by a stray bullet while dropping off her son in Annapolis for Induction Day last year.

Angelo Harrod was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy and two counts of Attempted First Degree murder. The decision came down from the jury after deliberating for less than four hours.

The incident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 when police were called to the scene in the unit block of West Street.

Cummings was not the intended target in the shooting, according to police, and they believe Harrod fired shots at two individuals on nearby Pleasant Street.

The Cummings family had only just arrived in Annapolis to celebrate the Naval Academy induction of their son and were out celebrating when Michelle was killed.

Harrod could face up to life in prison without parole as well as up to four additional life sentences when he is sentenced in February.