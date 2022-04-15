Man found guilty in fatal stabbing over Popeyes chicken sandwich in Oxon Hill

The Washington D.C. man who stabbed another customer over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes in Prince George's County found out his fate in court on Friday.

A Prince George's County jury found 32-year-old Ricoh McClain guilty of 2nd-degree murder for stabbing 27-year-old Kevin Davis at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland in November 2019.

"This is a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life over a simple argument," said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict. My office is committed to holding those accountable who commit violent, heinous crimes such as murder in Prince George’s County. I hope that the family and loved ones of Mr. Davis find some comfort in this outcome."

McClain is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25, 2022.

