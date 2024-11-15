Man found dead suffering gunshot wounds in Southeast DC: police

An adult man was found dead suffering from gunshot wounds in a D.C. neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of an unconscious person on Thursday, November 14, around 6:17 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult man unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, confirmed the victim was deceased.



The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Dashane Judd of no fixed address.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.