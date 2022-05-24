Man found dead inside Silver Spring area home in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities in Montgomery County are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning inside a Silver Spring area home.
Police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of East West Highway around 12:06 a.m. for the report of a disturbance.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
When they arrived they found the man dead inside.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Advertisement