Man found dead inside Silver Spring area home in Montgomery County

Authorities in Montgomery County are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning inside a Silver Spring area home.

Police were called to a residence in the 1700 block of East West Highway around 12:06 a.m. for the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived they found the man dead inside.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

