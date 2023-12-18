Man fatally shot at King Shopping Center in Hyattsville, gunman at large

A shooting in a Maryland shopping center named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. left one man dead Monday afternoon, and so far the gunman is still on the loose.

The Prince George's County Police Department said it sent officers to the King Shopping Center in Hyattsville around 1:10 p.m. after receiving a call reporting shots fired.

FOX 5's SkyFox captured footage of authorities gathered in front of the Subway inside the shopping center.

Officers who were dispatched to the area in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway said they found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to a local hospital where officials said he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not yet disclosed any information about why the man was shot or who shot him Monday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.