Man faces Peeping Tom charges for trying to record teen in Urban Outfitters dressing room

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Authorities have arrested a man accused of attempting to record a 15-year-old girl inside a dressing room at a Montgomery County clothing store.

What we know:

Javier Pastran-Morales, 31, is suspected of holding his phone over the dressing room wall at Urban Outfitters in Westfield Montgomery Mall on April 17 while the teen was trying on a shirt. Investigators believe he was in the adjacent dressing room at the time.

The victim told police she saw the screen of the phone that appeared to be actively recording and believed Pastran-Morales was trying to photograph her. It is unclear whether he captured any video or images.

Investigators worked with mall security and store employees to review footage from around the time of the incident to identify Pastran-Morales. Security personnel also identified a white Chevrolet work van he was driving, marked with a "DMV Core Drilling Services" logo.

Investigators believe Pastran-Morales returned to the mall days later to make a purchase at another store, which allowed them to confirm his identity and locate his Rockville address.

Authorities say he was previously arrested in 2024 on burglary-related charges by the Gaithersburg Police Department. Officers used body-camera screenshots from this incident and TikTok videos to further verify his identity.

Pastran-Morales faces multiple charges, including Peeping Tom and visual surveillance in a private area.

The victim was not injured. Pastran-Morales has been released on bond.

What's next:

Pastran-Morales has a trial date set for July 3.