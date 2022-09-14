Man exposed himself to woman, urinated on front lawn of home in Woodbridge: police

Authorities are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a woman before reliving himself on the front lawn of her home in Prince William County.

The incident was reported Sunday in the 1400 block of Woodside Drive in Woodbridge.

Officers say a woman was outside of her home when she was approached by an unknown man who began yelling at her. Police say the man exposed himself and then urinated on the front lawn of the home before fleeing the area.

The woman was not injured. Police describe the man as a Hispanic male, approximately 30-years-old, wearing a black baseball style cap, a black shirt with colorful writing, and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.