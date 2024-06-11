Man exposed himself to shopper inside Virginia TJ Maxx: police

Authorities are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a customer inside a retail store in Virginia. Officers say it happened on May 25 around 2 p.m. inside a TJ Maxx in the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.

Police say the victim was shopping when the suspect followed her and exposed himself. The suspect then fled the store before police arrived.

Officers say security footage showed the suspect following the victim and exposing himself to her. The suspect is described as between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall. He is believed to be in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS.