Man drowns after canoe capsizes in Virginia lake

The Brief Man drowns after canoe overturns on Lake Montclair 24‑year‑old went underwater and did not resurface Police say no preliminary signs of foul play



Authorities are investigating a drowning after a man died when his canoe capsized on a Virginia lake.

The incident happened on August 18 just before 8:30 p.m. on Lake Montclair near the 4600 block of Spalding Drive in Dumfries. Investigators say two men were paddling on the lake when the canoe overturned.

One of the men, a 24‑year‑old, went underwater and did not resurface. After an extensive search, officers located his body in the lake.

Police say there were no preliminary signs of foul play. The incident remains under investigation.