Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say

A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say a detective was driving through that area around 11:02 p.m., when they witnessed the suspect douse the victim in gasoline and threaten to set them on fire.

Police say that suspect, identified as Seymour Brown Jr., 46, of Northeast, was immediately arrested.

Investigators say Brown Jr. is charged with assault with intent to kill.

Police did not indicate if the victim suffered any injuries during the incident.