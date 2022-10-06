Man falls, dies after attempting handstand on 15th-floor balcony at South Carolina hotel, coroner says

article

A man died after trying to do a handstand while on a balcony at a hotel last week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, WPDE-TV reported Wednesday.

The South Carolina news outlet cited a release from Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. She reported that Markell Hope, of Akron, Ohio, fell from his 15th-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel while attempting the act on Sept. 30 around 3:30 p.m.

FOX Television Stations reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for comment Thursday.

Willard shared in the release that the 34-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries. Myrtle Beach Police are investigating the incident, WPDE reported.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

