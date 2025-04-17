73-year-old man found dead in Virginia house: police

A man was removed from a burning home in Virginia.

Fire and rescue officials responded to the 14100 blk of Madrigal Drive in Woodbridge after a neighbor reported smoke coming from an adjoining townhouse.

Officials noticed smoke showing from the home. During search operations, a victim was located inside and evacuated out of the structure.

The man was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Narendar Kumar Jain of Woodbridge, Virginia. The fire was quickly extinguished. He was the sole occupant of the townhouse. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the actual cause of death.

The Prince William County Police Department is investigating the unattended death, and the Fire Marshals office is investigating the cause of the fire.