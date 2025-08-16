Man dies in Alexandria police custody after being arrested for public intoxication

The Brief A man died in police custody in Alexandria, Virginia, after being arrested for public intoxication. Police responded to 911 calls about a man causing a disturbance in an apartment hallway on N. Beauregard Street. The man was transported to the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, where he later needed medical assistance and died — despite life-saving efforts.



An adult man has died in police custody after being arrested for public intoxication on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" in the 2800 block of N. Beauregard Street at approximately 5:07 p.m.

Multiple 911 callers had reported a man running up and down apartment hallways, yelling and knocking on doors, police said.

Officers arrived and located the man causing a disturbance. After working to de-escalate the situation, they arrested him for public intoxication. He was then transported to the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.

Police said that the man later needed medical assistance at the detention center. Despite life-saving measures by both APD officers and medical personnel, the man died at the scene.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

A regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), made up of investigators from other law enforcement agencies, will conduct the official investigation into the incident, as is standard protocol, according to Alexandria PD.