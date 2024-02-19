Man dies after struck by car on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man has died after he was struck by a car Sunday night in Fairfax County.
The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. at Richmond Highway and Buckman Road in the Alexandria area.
The man was initially transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle has been located.
Roads in the area were closed during the crash reconstruction investigation.