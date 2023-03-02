Man dies after shooting in northwest DC

A man is dead after he was shot Wednesday night in northwest D.C.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of Underwood Street just before 8 p.m. where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was unconscious and not breathing when he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say another person later walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds believed to be from the same shooting.

No suspects have been identified. The investigation is continuing at this time.