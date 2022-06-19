Man dies after police say he was found shot in a car in Alexandria

Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of shooting and killing a man sitting in his parked car in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the 8000 blk of Seaton Street in Alexandria. Officers responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. and found a man who was sitting in his parked car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said reports indicate that the man was shot by two suspects who fled the scene in black Dodge Charger with Maryland license plates.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police.