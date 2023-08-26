Man dies after Manassas stabbing, suspect still at large

Authorities continue to investigate a stabbing incident in Manassas that left one man dead.

The suspect has been identified as Bobby Damont Gross. According to authorities, Gross and the victim were involved in an altercation in the parking lot Friday night in the area of 7400 block of Sudley Road.

Authorities say during the altercation Gross stabbed the 25-year-old victim in the chest area. He then fled the area after the incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.