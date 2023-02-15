Man dies after being dragged by car in Southeast DC

A man has died after being dragged by a car in Southeast DC, according to police.

DC Police say a 2006 BMW 650 was traveling southbound in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE on Monday around 8:09 p.m.

At that time, a pedestrian was lying in the southbound lane. The BMW struck and dragged the pedestrian until the vehicle came to a final rest.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.

He has been identified as 63-year-old Wayne Brown Savoy, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.