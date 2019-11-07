Man dead after shooting in District Heights, police say

article

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting in District Heights that left a man dead Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of E. Hil Mar Circle at around 5 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man unresponsive in a car with gunshot wounds to the body.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are now working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If you have any information related to this homicide, call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.