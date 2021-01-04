Man dead after police investigate shooting, carjacking in Riverdale Park area of Prince George’s County

Authorities say a man is dead after an investigation into a shooting and carjacking in the Riverdale Park area of Prince George's County.

Officials say the incident was reported early Monday morning in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road.

Police say an adult male was discovered at the location with trauma to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.