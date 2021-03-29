Man dead after early morning crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - A man is dead after an early Monday morning crash in Fairfax County.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at Arlington Boulevard and Javier Road in the Merrifield area.
Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Westbound Arlington Boulevard is closed between Williams Drive and Javier Road. The crash is still under investigation.