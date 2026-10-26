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The Brief D.C. police identified 16-year-old Jabrell Young after a fatal shooting Sunday morning in northeast Washington. Officers responded to the 200 block of 46th Street and found Young unconscious, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting remains under investigation, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact police.



D.C. police have identified a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot Sunday morning in northeast Washington.

RELATED: Teen killed, teen suspect sought after Sunday morning shooting in Northeast DC

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of 46th Street. Upon arrival, police found 16-year-old Jabrell Young of Washington, D.C., unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation, and authorities have not announced any arrests. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC police identify 16-year-old killed in 46th Street shooting