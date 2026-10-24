Suspect kicks back with soda in middle of DC break-in

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The Brief MPD are searching for a man who broke into a building on Barnaby Road, Southeast. The suspect was caught on a security camera. Security footage showed the man kicking back on a couch with a soda during the break-in.



The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man they say broke into a building in Southeast D.C. last month. Security camera footage showed the suspect had enough time to relax with a drink in the middle of the break-in.

What we know:

The break-in happened on Sept. 20, just after 3:15 p.m., at a building on Barnaby Road in Southeast.

One of the suspects, according to MPD, was caught on security cameras, walking around inside.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say how long the man was inside, but the footage showed that he had enough time to take a second to sit down on a couch to enjoy the soda he was carrying.

Footage shared by the MPD showed the man walking around, making sure to grab his drink left on the coffee table before walking out.

According to police, the suspects took property from the place, but officials did not say how much. Police also alluded to multiple suspects in this case, but did not say how many people they might be looking for.

What you can do:

The MPD is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has information about the man in the released security video.

Police asked anyone who knows anything to contact investigators by calling 202-727-9099, or texting 50411.