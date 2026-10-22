Four charged in connection with two separate 2024 murders in Prince George's County

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The Brief Four people have been charged in connection with two murders in Landover in October 2024. Two of the suspects — Devin Spivey and Shamar Evans — have been charged in connection to both murders. The motive for one of the shootings is still under investigation.



Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with two murders in Landover in 2024, officials announced Thursday, and two of them have been charged with both attacks.

2024 Landover murders

Timeline:

The first murder happened on Oct. 22, 2024, when 18-year-old Kesean Pollard was shot and killed in his car in the 7100 block of Old Landover Road.

Nine days later, 29-year-old Tresean Sparrow Bey was shot and killed in the 900 block of Atlee Drive in Landover.

Then in July 2025, PGPD announced that 22-year-old Devin Spivey and 19-year-old Shamar Evans had been charged in connection with Bey's murder. It wasn't until September 2026 that officials announced the arrests of four people for Pollard's murder. In addition to Spivey and Evans, 22-year-old Donzell Gibson and 22-year-old Nathaniel Washington were also charged.

Dig deeper:

While police said that Pollard's murder stemmed from an "ongoing dispute," the motive for Sparrow Bey's killing remains under investigation.

Officials said that there is currently no indication that the killings are connected.

What's next:

Spivey and Evans are in custody in Prince George's County, while Gibson is in custody in Charles County on unrelated charges and Washington is in custody in Cumberland, also on unrelated charges.