Fairfax County considers adding Capital Bikeshare stations along I-66 corridor

The Brief Fairfax County is exploring a plan to expand Capital Bikeshare along the I‑66 corridor. The proposal adds up to 17 new stations from Fairfax and Fair Lakes to Dunn Loring. A virtual public meeting on the I‑66 corridor proposal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.



Fairfax County is exploring a plan to expand Capital Bikeshare along the I‑66 corridor.

Local leaders say the move could help relieve some of the traffic many people deal with in northern Virginia.

The proposal would add up to 17 new stations stretching from Fairfax and Fair Lakes to the Dunn Loring Metro Station.

County transportation officials say the project would be funded through an I‑66 Commuter Choice Grant from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

The Dunn Loring station was Capital Bikeshare’s busiest location last year, highlighting the demand in the area. The expansion is one of three proposals in the works. Additional details and maps are expected to become available as the process moves forward.

A virtual public meeting on the I‑66 corridor proposal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

More information on the Fairfax County Capital Bikeshare Public Meeting can be found here.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Capital Bikeshare

Public Meeting Set to Discuss Proposed Capital Bikeshare Stations Along the I-66 Corridor

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) will host a virtual public meeting to gather input on 17 newly proposed Capital Bikeshare stations along the I-66 corridor in the Providence, Braddock and Springfield Districts. See full notice.

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 7 p.m.

Join online via Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 278 223 443 073 01Passcode: C8qn6KF3

Join by phone: 571-429-5982Phone Conference ID: 884 801 97#