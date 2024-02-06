Man charged with murdering uncle in Prince George’s County

Authorities have charged a Prince George’s County man with the murder of his uncle.

Police say 40-year-old James Savoy of Brandywine fatally shot his uncle, 69-year-old George Savoy, earlier this month.

Investigators say George Savoy was found with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 13900 block of Old Indian Head Road on February 3.

James Savoy (Prince George’s County Police)

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

James Savoy was taken into custody several hours after the shooting.

Investigators say James shot his uncle during a dispute. He faces first and second-degree murder charges and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.