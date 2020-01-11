Man charged with hitting cop with stolen car in Northeast D.C.

A 19-year-old is in custody after allegedly hitting a police officer with a stolen car Friday night in Northeast D.C.

Dionte Rogers of Northeast D.C. is charged with felony assault on a police officer and other charges, police say.

Officials say the police officer was conducting a traffic stop around 6 p.m. Friday at Benning and Minnesota avenues when Rogers hit the officer with a stolen car.

The officer went to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they later recovered the stolen car near the scene, and later arrested Rogers. Another suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099.

Watch last night's on-air report below, and read last night's story for more coverage.

