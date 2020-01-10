DC police officer struck by vehicle, rushed to hospital with serious injuries

A DC police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.

DC police said the officer was hit at the intersection of Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue, NE at about 5:45 p.m.

A DC police officer was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue, NE on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Authorities said the officer was helping to direct traffic at the site of a crash after police stopped a stolen vehicle suspect. While directing traffic, the officer was struck by a different stolen vehicle after a driver attempted to speed around the original crash scene, according to officials.

Police said the vehicle that struck the officer was later stopped and one person was taken into custody. Authorities are searching for two other suspects who were believed to be in the vehicle that struck the officer.

Officials closed the intersection as they investigated the scene. No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information that can aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call (202)727-9099.