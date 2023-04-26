Man charged in connection to stabbing of victim, dog in Fairfax County

A 22-year-old has been charged in connection to the stabbing of a man and a dog in Fairfax County.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the 5500 block of Cedar Break Drive in Centreville on Tuesday around 9:14 a.m. The victim reported he suffered multiple stab wounds from a domestic-related incident.

When officers arrived, they also found the family dog suffering from a puncture wound to its abdomen.

The victim, an adult man, was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital where it remains in stable condition.

Brendan Hadermann, 22, of Centreville left the scene in a black Chevrolet pickup truck before police arrival. A lookout was provided to surrounding jurisdictions for the suspect’s vehicle.

Virginia State Police found Hadermann driving the vehicle on I-95 and attempted a traffic stop. Hadermann fled and a pursuit ensued. VSP was able to safely take the suspect into custody.

Hadermann was charged with malicious wounding, animal cruelty and disregarding police commands to stop. Hadermann is being held without bond.