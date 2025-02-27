91-year-old sexually assaulted in PG County assisted living facility: police

The Brief A 25-year-old has been charged with a third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense in Maryland. The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a 91-year-old in an assisted living facility.



A 91-year-old was transported to a local hospital following a sexual assault incident in an assisted living facility in Prince George's County.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Kaimrhon Bonaventure. He is charged with a third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense.

Suspect charged with sexual assault of an elderly person in an assisted living home.

According to Hyattsville police, the incident occurred on September 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at a nursing facility in the 5800 block of Queens Chapel Road. Police say an on-duty nurse was doing their rounds, and saw a man wearing all black run out of a patient’s room.

The man was described as approximately 5’ 11" tall and about 160 pounds. The suspect ran from the facility and was not caught. The 91-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.