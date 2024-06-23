Man charged after leading Fairfax County officers on chase in stolen police car

article

A suspect is in custody after stealing a Fairfax County police cruiser and leading officers on a chase in it, according to FCPD.

Police say just after 11:30 a.m. on June 21, Fair Oaks officers received a report about a stolen 2010 Toyota Corolla near the Fair Oaks Mall.

An officer found the car parked at the Fair Oaks mall with three people inside. The driver, 46-year-old Kenton Smith tried to walk away from the stolen vehicle when the officer arrived.

As the officer was trying to stop Smith, one of the passengers, 30-year-old Eric Gutierrez, got out of the stolen vehicle and hopped into the officer’s unmarked police cruiser.

Gutierrez refused to stop for officers and a short pursuit began. Gutierrez then crashed into two police cruisers and was taken into custody. He and two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

Smith and the other passenger in the stolen Corolla, 28-year-old Natrua Mayfield-Jackson, were taken into custody at the mall.

Smith was charged with unauthorized use and grand larceny and held on a $4,000 secured bond. Mayfield-Jackson was served with two outstanding warrants and was held on no bond.

Gutierrez was taken to the Fairfax County jail where he was charged with two counts of grand larceny – auto theft, grand larceny, felony speed to elude and was served with two outstanding warrants. He is being held without bond.