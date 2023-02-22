Man charged after reported rape of 13-year-old girl in Charles County

article

A man has been charged with rape after a 13-year-old girl reported the incident, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The 13-year-old reported a rape that occurred on Feb. 12 in the 5300 block of Woodgate Lane in Waldorf involving an unknown man who she had met online. He was claiming to be 19 years old.

Detectives determined the suspect to be Khordero Christian Hemphill, 25, of Upper Marlboro. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor and other related charges.

Hemphill was ordered to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detectives are continuing to investigate in an effort to determine if there have been additional victims. Investigators are asking anyone whose child may have had contact with Hemphill to talk with their children about this matter.

Anyone with information about possible additional victims is asked to contact Detective Sapienza at (301) 609-6554 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.