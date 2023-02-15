Charles County elementary school student reportedly made 'death list'

Administrators at an elementary school in Charles County are investigating reports of a student creating a "death list."

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, the principal of Dr. James Craik Elementary School says another student reported the list – which was filled with names of classmates and faculty – to a teacher.

The letter also states the student accused of writing the list was "frustrated and angry" about something that happened before school.

That student is facing disciplinary action and could potentially face police charges.

Read the full letter sent home to families below: