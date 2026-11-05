Man calls police and confesses to Fairfax County bank robbery

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The Brief A man was arrested after calling police and confessing to a Hybla Valley bank robbery. Police said Dave Jobson called hours after the robbery, sharing his location and saying he wanted to turn himself in. Jobson, 65, was charged with robbery and a firearm offense.



A man is facing charges after he called police to confess to a bank robbery in Hybla Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 4, officials said.

What we know:

The bank robbery was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway. Police said the man, identified as 65-year-old Dave Jobson of Alexandria, went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.

Jobson did not display a weapon. However, the note threatened harm to the teller if they did not comply, according to police.

Jobson was given an undisclosed amount of cash, and he fled the scene before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

Later in the evening, around 7:40 p.m., Jobson called the Department of Public Safety Communications and admitted that he robbed the bank. He provided officials with his location and said he wanted to turn himself in.

Police arrived at Jobson’s home, and he was taken into custody. He was transferred to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with robbery and a firearm offense, according to police. He will be held without bond.