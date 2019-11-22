Man breaks in to woman's College Park apartment, hides in closet: police
article
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 24-year-old man is facing criminal charges for breaking into a woman's College Park apartment and peeping on her from a closet in a bedroom. It happened in the 4600 block of Knox Road on Tuesday night.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Police say the woman found Eric Tata with a towel wrapped around him when she went to investigate after hearing a noise.
The woman screamed and Tata fled the apartment. She was not hurt during the incident.
Police arrested Tata a short time later after people spotted him running back to his residence in a neighboring building.
Tata is currently out on bond.