Man breaks in to woman's College Park apartment, hides in closet: police

A 24-year-old man is facing criminal charges for breaking into a woman's College Park apartment and peeping on her from a closet in a bedroom. It happened in the 4600 block of Knox Road on Tuesday night.

Police say the woman found Eric Tata with a towel wrapped around him when she went to investigate after hearing a noise.

The woman screamed and Tata fled the apartment. She was not hurt during the incident.

Police arrested Tata a short time later after people spotted him running back to his residence in a neighboring building.



Tata is currently out on bond.

