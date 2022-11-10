Man breaks in to Silver Spring middle school; police searching for suspect

Montgomery County Police are investigating a burglary at a middle school where the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Police say the burglary took place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave. around 9:49 p.m.

The investigation determined that the suspect forced entry into the school, stole items from classrooms and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a White male, medium build, average height, gray hair, in his 40s or 50s, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white and gray tennis shoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ PHOTO: Montgomery County Police

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (240) 773-6870 or (240) 773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.