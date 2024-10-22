Man breaks into home, found on couch asleep in Manassas

The residents of a home in Manassas found an unknown man sleeping inside their home on the couch.

Officers responded to a residence in the 8000 block of Community Dr in Manassas to investigate a burglary. According to officers, the residents of the home had found an unknown man sleeping inside the residence.

The man, 37-year-old Yonia Josue Villatoro Torres, was detained and arrested without incident. No property was taken.

During the arrest, suspected illegal narcotics were found on the accused.

The suspect has been charged with burglary, possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic, and public intoxication.