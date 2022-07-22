Man barricades himself, child inside Prince George's County home
BOWIE, Md. - Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Prince George's County, according to police.
Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the scene along Gladys Retreat Circle in Bowie, Maryland around 11:00 a.m. Friday.
According to police, a man barricaded himself inside a home in the area. Investigators confirm that there is a young child inside the home.
Police say they are continuing to negotiate with the man to reach a peaceful resolution to the incident.
Investigators say there are no known injuries resulting from the barricade.
Residents are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.