Man attempts to set himself on fire at Supreme Court
WASHINGTON - A man tried to set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court, according to FOX News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.
According to Capitol Police, a medical helicopter landed near the steps of the U.S. Capitol to respond to the medical emergency.across the street at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Police say this is not a public safety issue, however, they are temporarily closing two roads because of the medical emergency.
First Street is closed between Constitution & Independence. East Capitol Street is closed between First Street & Second Street.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.