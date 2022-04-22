Man attempts to set himself on fire at Supreme Court

A man tried to set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court, according to FOX News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

According to Capitol Police, a medical helicopter landed near the steps of the U.S. Capitol to respond to the medical emergency.across the street at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Police say this is not a public safety issue, however, they are temporarily closing two roads because of the medical emergency.

First Street is closed between Constitution & Independence. East Capitol Street is closed between First Street & Second Street.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.