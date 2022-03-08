Man attempts to commit suicide outside of Fairfax County Courthouse, police say

Fairfax County police recanted an earlier statement after they reported a shooting occurred at the Fairfax County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Police now say it appears a man attempted to commit suicide. "After being reported as a shooting … It is believed [the victim's] injuries may have resulted from him jumping from the garage and not from a shooting. At this time, no evidence to indicate criminal activity," Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) tweeted.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Officials say there were no other people involved.

Police say the incident occurred in the 10600 blk of Page Ave in Fairfax.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

