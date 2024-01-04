Man assaulted by group of teens while walking home from DC grocery store: police

Authorities are investigating after they say a man reported being attacked by a group of teens on his way home from a D.C. grocery store.

According to a police report, the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue in northwest Washington.

The man told police he was heading home with his grocery cart when one of the teens ran toward him and struck him on the back of the head.

The report says that there were possibly three other people with the suspect during the attack.

The condition of the man is not known. The investigation is continuing.