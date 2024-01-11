Man arrested with mushrooms, cannabis, guns and ammunition after fleeing traffic stop in Maryland

A convicted felon was arrested with guns and drugs following a traffic stop in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office says.

At 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Berry Road and Streamview Drive related to a drug investigation.

As the deputies approached the car, they saw the driver, 25-year-old Jimon Khaleel Williams, with what appeared to be a possible firearm in his pants. When they asked Williams to get out of the car, he suddenly sped off, fleeing in the direction of Marsh Hawk Deive,

Additional deputies responded and they quickly found Williams’ car, unoccupied. The officers established a perimeter and found Williams trying to jump a fence.

He was taken into custody without further incident. Upon searching him, deputies found a quantity of suspected N, N-Dimethylpentylone (Boot) and a large amount of cash.

Deputies brought in a K9 unit, which gave them a positive alert on Williams’ car.

Narcotics Enforcement detectives obtained a search warrant for the car where they found 350 grams of cannabis, ammunition, a fully loaded high-capacity magazine and another magazine.

The K9 also searched the area where Williams’ vehicle was located and found a large amount of ammunition and a backpack inside a trashcan near Golden Eagle Place.

Inside the backpack, they discovered a quantity of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a quantity of additional cannabis, drug packaging materials and a laptop.

The K9 unit also tracked to a recycling bin on Golden Eagle Place where officers found a loaded gun, which was the same caliber as the ammunition recovered from Williams’ vehicle.

Williams is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of ammunition, and other related charges.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.