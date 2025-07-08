Man arrested for killing 29-year-old woman in Maryland

article

The Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit (PGPD) has arrested and charged a Landover man in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend.

What we know:

On July 5, 2025, at approximately 3:35 pm, officers responded to a shooting inside of an apartment in the 700 block of Stretford Way, less than a two-minute drive from Northwest Stadium. The victim, Sharity Cristwell, 29, of Bladensburg, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene. With the assistance of the Metro Transit Police Department, which provided critical surveillance video, detectives were able to gather information about Lindsey’s movements. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested him Sunday morning in Capitol Heights.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Lindsey allegedly shot Cristwell during an argument. He now faces charges of first and second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

What's next:

PGPD urges anyone with information related to the case to contact their Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online via the Crime Solvers website, through the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). The case number is 25-0036656.