Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting, fire in Hyattsville

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting and fire in Hyattsville on Wednesday.

Marcell Billups, 40, of Lanham, has been charged with first and second-degree murder, arson and related charges in connection to the death of Roger Neal, 56, of Hyattsville.

Marcell Billups

Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department responded to the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue on May 3 around 2:05 p.m. to assist Prince George’s County firefighters who were on scene of an apartment fire.

The structure fire was at a three-story garden apartment. Fire officials said the fire was in the kitchen of the apartment.

Featured article

Neal, who lives in the apartment, was located by fire department personnel suffering from trauma and pronounced deceased on the scene. It was later determined Neal suffered a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed Billups shot Neal during an argument before starting a fire in the residence. Billups and Neal were known to each other.

Billups is in custody in D.C., where he remains pending extradition to Prince George’s County. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.