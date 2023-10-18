Man arrested for hit-and-run of family caught on camera, police say

A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that happened earlier this month – and was caught on camera.

64-year-old Samuel Holloway, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged Wednesday for the October 4 hit-and-run of a mother, her son and their dog.

An area camera captured the moment a mother, her ten-year-old daughter, six-year-old son and 15-month-old family dog were struck by a dark-colored Nissan Armada, as the SUV accelerated into an intersection with the Northeast D.C. family already in the crosswalk. An SUV tire appears to pin the six-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the mom and dog are in good condition, according to police.

The Capitol Hill mother told FOX 5 the whole experience has been traumatizing.

"I think the hardest part is going and replaying what happened over and over in my mind and thinking through what I could’ve done differently. So that plagues my thoughts," said the Capitol Hill mother to FOX 5 DC last week.