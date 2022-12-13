Man arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old, injured 2 juveniles in DC

DC Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured two other juveniles over the summer.

Celot Carr, 23, of Southwest D.C. has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed for the death of Kyndall Myers, 18, of District Heights.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 26 around 12:09 a.m. in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 teens killed in DC after multiple deadly shootings over the weekend

Officers responded and located an adult female victim, unconscious and unresponsive, and a juvenile female victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, Myers was pronounced dead.

A third victim, a juvenile male, walked into an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.