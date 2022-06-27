2 teens killed in DC after multiple deadly shootings over the weekend

A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot and killed over the weekend in D.C. in separate incidents, according to DC Police.

The first incident occurred on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of 8th Street NW for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, identified as 15-year-old Blue Bryant, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. On Sunday, Bryant succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred on Sunday around 12:09 a.m. in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW when officers responded for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult female victim, unconscious and unresponsive, and a juvenile female victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the adult female victim was pronounced dead.

A third victim, a juvenile male, walked into an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Kyndall Myers, of District Heights, MD.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.