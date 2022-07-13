Man arrested for shooting, killing McDonald's employee in Anne Arundel County

A suspect is in custody accused of shooting and killing an employee at a McDondald's in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 13 at the McDonald's restaurant, located at 1130 Crain Highway South in Gambrills.

Police say officers responded to the scene and found Britrain Marcelus Gray, 23, of Odenton, suffering from gunshot wounds. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Gray was an employee of the restaurant who was working at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

On Wednesday, Anne Arundel County police announced that Ja'quan Green, 21, of Middle River was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police have not announced the charges Green is facing.

Investigators say the incident is still under investigation, and they are asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731. Those who want to submit an anonymous tip can call 410-222-4700 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.