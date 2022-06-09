Man arrested for attempting to kidnap 4-year-old in Georgetown: police

Authorities have arrested a man they say tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy in Georgetown.

Emilio Andres Rizo

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on June 7 in the 3100 Block of M Street when officers say 18 year-old Emilio Andres Rizo, of Rockville, started talking with the boy before grabbing him and trying to run.

Police say Rizo let the boy go and ran away after family members gave chase.

Officers arrested Rizo on Thursday. He faces kidnapping charges.

