Man arrested, charged with the murder of his sister in Bethesda following domestic incident

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his sister in Bethesda following a domestic-related pursuit.

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Devon Miller of Indianapolis with the homicide of his 37-year-old sister, Shanon Marie Barnett of Bethesda. According to police, around 10:30 p.m., on Monday, September 9, the MCPD Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a call about a suspicious situation in the 10500 block of Westlake Drive.

Police say around 10:50 p.m., the ECC received a second call for a domestic-related situation at the same location. Upon arrival, police observed Barnett inside the residence. Officers entered the residence to render aid to Barnett. She was already deceased upon their arrival.

Miller was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held without bond.